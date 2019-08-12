Andy Sparks, CEO of Holloway, on Living a More Conscious Life
We talk about using Notion as an operating system for work, escaping life's pinball machine, and note-taking as creating a relationship with your future self
Andy Sparks builds companies at venture scale.
He co-founded Mattermark, and is currently the CEO of Holloway — the startup rewriting the script on the world of traditional publishing.
For some, this might sound like a dizzying array of accomplishments, but Andy has developed a series of inspiring systems to make it all manageable, and to help him live a…