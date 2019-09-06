How a Jeopardy! Champion Remembers Everything
One of Jeopardy's winningest players talks about how he studied for the show and how he organizes his life
Roger Craig isn’t your average Joe.
He’s a machine learning, data science, and AI practitioner who combined his computer skills and an interest in quiz games into something extraordinarily unique:
He won more than half a million dollars on Jeopardy!, including a whopping $77,000 in a single day.
He did this not just with raw intelligence, but by creatin…