Hello and happy Sunday!

We had a big week! Last Sunday we launched The Long Conversation with Rachel Jepsen, and on Wednesday we launched Almanack with Nat Eliason — bringing two new amazing writers into the bundle.

We’re thrilled to welcome almost 500 new paying subscribers this week. If that’s you, we’re so honored to have you here — and we can’t wait to show you what we have to offer.

Everything Index - Week of 10/5

Articles we published — 3

Podcasts we released — 2

Live Conversations we hosted — 2

Amazing Average — 57%

(Average number of readers who thought our articles were “Amazing” this week)

Tesla Stock Price — –0.5%

(Change since last week)

Chamath’s Number — 4

(Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

People Who Are Wrong — 0 (!)

(Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

Days Until the Election — 17

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

COMING UP: THE FUNCTION OF FORM

This week on The Long Conversation, Rachel will host a discussion on Carmen Maria Machado’s 2019 memoir In The Dream House (TW: Intimate Partner Violence.) She’ll use it to help us unpack the connection between the way the book is composed, and the topic Machado is exploring.

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

Hot take, but also maybe:

…More details on the acquisition:

Thread of the Week:

Use this after you’ve read Spatial Organization:

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

Keep ‘em coming!

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Dan Shipper.