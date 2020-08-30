This week’s Everything Sunday Digest is sponsored by the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, the daily tech news podcast of record. Click here to subscribe, or just search “Techmeme Ride Home” in your podcast app of choice! As long-time fans of the show, we’re thrilled to have them as our first ever sponsor :)

What Is an Emotion? William James’s Revolutionary 1884 Theory of How Our Bodies Affect Our Feelings, by Maria Popova in Brain Pickings (1,471 words)

Palantir: On Business, Cults, and Politics, by Barry Schwartz in The Diff (3,580 words)

You want people to do the right thing? Save them the guilt trip, by Claudia R Schenider in Psyche (1,227 words)

“As the son of a Jewish mother I’m always interested in the positive and negative effects of guilt in my life — so this article was an interesting eye opener for me. If you want to motivate someone, it’s much better to use positive reinforcement than it is to use guilt.”

Video of the week: You’ve Got a Friend in Me: Violin Cover in The Awesomer

First, we thought it was crazy when Microsoft wanted to buy TikTok. Then, we thought it was crazy when Oracle wanted to buy TikTok. Now, we’re hearing that Wal-Mart is very serious about it as well, leading us to question the current nature of our reality.

The reporting here is a bit confused: Wal-Mart’s current goal is to team up with Microsoft in their bid for TikTok, but before that, we’re hearing that Wal-Mart wanted to put together a consortium that would allow it to own the app and be the exclusive e-commerce and payments provider inside TikTok.

But Wal-Mart’s dream was shot down by the U.S. government, who wanted the lead buyer of TikTok to be a technology company, because that would “better fit with its national-security rationale for forcing [a sale].”

